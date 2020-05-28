A poster of the Saudi Arabian Netflix show, 'Whispers' Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix has revealed its first Saudi original show will arrive on the platform next month.

The eight-episode Netflix Original Series will be a thriller titled ‘Wasawes’ in Arabic and ‘Whispers’ in English, premiering on June 11 across 190 countries. It will be available to a global audience thanks to subtitles in more than 20 languages.

According to Netflix, the drama follows an affluent family who begin to peel back layers of the truth and bring dark secrets to light after the death of their patriarch, Hassan. Days before the expected launch of their father’s company’s new smart app, Hassan’s mysterious past begins to resurface. The story develops from different perspectives of the series’ protagonists.

“We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. ‘Whispers’ is a fast-paced drama and every episode holds a new clue that will keep viewers wanting more. We are thrilled to be offering the new series to all our users in 190 countries and to be giving them the chance to discover great Arabic content that is full of mysterious twists,” said Nuha Eltayeb, Director of content acquisitions for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Netflix.

“The series also features several unconventional female characters who truly embody the reasons why this project is so close to my heart. I am very proud that Netflix decided to make the series available to their 183 million subscribers worldwide and I hope viewers in Saudi Arabia, the GCC, the Arab region and beyond will enjoy it,” adds director Hana Al Omair.