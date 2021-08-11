Escape room challenges get a star-studded twist with a new OSN Originals series.
Popular Palestinian singer Mohamad Assaf, Lebanese beauty mogul Joelle Mardinian and Emirati actress Mahira Abdel Aziz are among the 24 celebrities who will participate in the show ‘Al Shifra’ to solve puzzles, face challenges and work in pairs to make a great escape.
The six-part series will air on the OSN streaming app on September 5.
“‘Al Shifra’ is a fantastically clever, engaging show that spreads excitement among viewers and fans as they watch and cheer their favourite celebrities in action”, said Darine ElKhatib, Senior Vice President - Arabic Services & Original Production at OSN. “This unscripted game series perfectly fits what we are aiming to achieve through our originals. ‘Al Shifra’ is testament to our commitment to double OSN’s investment in original content this year, and joins the hugely popular A’adet Regala and Yalla Neta’asha (Come Dine With Me) under the umbrella of unscripted Arabic content.”
Other participants include Iraqi singer Shatha Hassoun, Lebanese TV host Wissam Breidy; Tunisian top model and actress Rym Saidi, Lebanese model, actor and TV presenter Wissam Hanna; Emirati actor, producer and TV presenter Saoud Al Kaabi, Lebanese model and media personality Zoya Sakr; Tunisian actress Leila Bin Khalifa and other A-list guests such as Lojain Omran, Yacoub Shaheen, Dalida Khalil, Khaled Mansour, Nada Al Shaibani, Ayman Kaissouni, Nesrine Zreik, Aline Watfa, Haifa Bseisso, Hala Abdallah, Maram Zbaeda, Mayssa Moghrabi, Amina Moghrabi and Ghaida Sulaiman Al Saeedi.
According to a statement, the episodes with feature richly-designed sets and each one will have a unique setting — such as an escape from a hospital, a haunted house, a zoo, or a disaster-stricken resort.