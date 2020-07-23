Dubai: Egyptian security authorities have arrested Mohammed Waziri, the former business manager of Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe, on charges of defrauding and stealing 63 million Egyptian pounds (Dh14.47 million) from her.
The police made the arrest after Wehbe filed several lawsuits against him.
The superstar accused him of fraud and theft. Waziri will be remanded in custody pending further investigation and trial.
In her first comment after the arrest of Waziri, the singer posted an Instagram story that read: “Praise be to God.”
In May, Waziri filed a lawsuit before the Egyptian Family Court to prove his marriage to Wehbe, who firmly denied her ex-manager’s claims. Her lawyer said that Waziri claimed that they were married to complicate matters.
Wehbe said that Waziri stole the money after he used the general power of attorney that she signed earlier for him, allowing him to collect her money from producers, satellite channels and some party organisers.