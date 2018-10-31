Actress Anna Kendrick will star in sci-fi thriller Stowaway.

YouTube star-turned-filmmaker Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison, the duo behind survival thriller Arctic, make up the creative team behind the project, which XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance will introduce at this week’s American Film Market event.

Penna and Morrison co-wrote the script, and Penna will direct.

Stowaway follows the crew of a spaceship headed to Mars that discovers an accidental stowaway shortly after take off.

Too far from Earth to turn back and with resources quickly dwindling, the ship’s medical researcher (Kendrick) emerges as the only dissenting voice against the group consensus that has already decided in favour of a grim outcome.