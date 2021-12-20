Geneva: The World Economic Forum will defer its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.
The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between January 17-22, 2022. It has been rescheduled for early summer.
Participants will instead join a headlining series of State of the World sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.
“The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society,” said Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. “Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”