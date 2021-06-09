Global economy is set to expand by 5.6% over the year as stimulus pays off

Mobile salesmen deal with the customers as the market reopens after the unlocking process, in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Washington: The World Bank projected India's economy to grow at 8.3 per cent in 2021 and 7.5 per cent in 2022, even as its recovery is being hampered by an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, the largest outbreak in the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Washington-based lender, in its latest Global Economic Prospects, noted that in India, an enormous second wave is undermining the sharper-than-expected rebound in activity seen during the second-half of fiscal year 2020-21, especially in services. In 2020, India's economy is estimated to have contracted by 7.3 per cent while in 2019, it registered a growth rate of 4 per cent.

Better tidings

In 2023, India is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent. The Bank said that the global economy is set to expand by 5.6 per cent in 2021 - its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years.

In India, activity will benefit from policy support, including higher spending on infrastructure, rural development, and health, and a stronger-than expected recovery in services and manufacturing. Although the forecast has been revised up by 2.9 percentage points, it marks significant expected economic damage from the second wave and localised mobility restrictions since March 2021.

Activity is expected to follow the same, yet less pronounced, collapse and recovery seen during the first wave, it said. "The pandemic will undermine consumption and investment as confidence remains depressed and balance-sheets damaged. Growth in FY 2022-23 is expected to slow to 7.5 per cent, reflecting lingering impacts of COVID-19 on household, corporate and bank balance-sheets; possibly low levels of consumer confidence; and heightened uncertainty on job and income prospects."

A change of direction

According to the World Bank, in India, the 2021-22 budget marked a significant policy shift. The government announced that the health-related spending would more than double and set out a revised medium-term fiscal path intended to address the economic legacy of the pandemic.

Following deteriorating pandemic-related developments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced further measures to support liquidity provision to micro, small and medium firms, and loosened regulatory requirements on the provisioning for non-performing loans.

"In India, fiscal policy shifted in the 2021-22 budget toward higher expenditure targeted at healthcare and infrastructure to boost the post-pandemic recovery," The World Bank added. "The renewed outbreak, however, may require further targeted policy support to address the health and economic costs."

On March 31, the World Bank said India's economy has bounced back amazingly from the pandemic and nationwide lockdown over the last one year, but it is not out of the woods yet.