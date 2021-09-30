Jumbo store at Mall of the Emirates Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE has long been a nation that encourages the entrepreneurial spirit. As the country celebrates its 50th anniversary, there are many enterprises that have grown alongside the UAE to become an integral part of its success story. One such success is Jumbo Electronics which was established in 1974 in Dubai.

Founded by the late Manu Chhabria, Jumbo Group has built itself up to be a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of innovation in the field of technology and consumer electronics. As the go-to company for brands that aspire to rapidly gain market position, Jumbo provides partners with high customer engagement and value-added services that support every aspect of the supply chain.

Over the course of its four decades, Jumbo has evolved as the UAE itself has grown, building up its operations and footprint, and diversifying into exciting new areas of technology. In fact, Jumbo was the first tech retailer to have a store in every Emirate, servicing the needs of Emiratis and residents alike. The company has developed new areas of business in electronics and retail, distribution and enterprise solutions, and specialist businesses including office automation, HVAC, 3PL, and e-commerce, helping to position the UAE as the regional leader in the ICT sector. Jumbo has also played an important role in supporting major technology brands such as Sony, PlayStation and Dyson to build their presence and create their own UAE success stories by leveraging Jumbo’s professional services and partner network to establish themselves in the region.

As a pioneer in the UAE market, Jumbo has continuously innovated in introducing services and products that evolve the customer experience. For Jumbo’s Enterprise division, the rapid shift to work from home (WFH) didn’t catch anyone by surprise — as they had already developed deep expertise and an extensive portfolio of solutions for remote working that enabled customers to stay connected and to easily make the switch over to working from home.

Jumbo’s customised Intel vPro and HP TechPulse based solutions supported business continuity and employee productivity. As the market recovers, Jumbo plans to continue to strengthen its IT Portfolio through strategic diversification to enable a future where everyone has access to the best that the world can offer.

With this ethos it is only natural that Jumbo be tapped to support the biggest event to come to the UAE: Expo 2020. As a managed services support partner to Expo 2020, Jumbo will provide world-class technical support for this milestone event. Jumbo has provided preparation and deployment of desktops and laptops, installation of IT assets, software support, conference set-up and other technical requirements, that will ensure Expo staff are able to fulfil their mission of welcoming 25 million visitors in 182 days without disruption to their IT services.