Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to appoint an interim governor, as has been the practice in the past, with that post likely to go to N.S. Vishwanathan, currently the longest-serving of the four deputies at the central bank. An interim appointee could be at the helm for several months before a permanent successor is named. There’s no obvious candidate, but local media are floating names of several people, including Garg, and the top bureaucrat in the financial services division at the Finance Ministry, Rajiv Kumar, both of whom are RBI board members. Shaktikanta Das, a former economic affairs secretary and currently the government’s representative at the Group of 20 summits, is also in the race, according to local reports.