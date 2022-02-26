Dubai: Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that the supplies and stocks of food commodities in the Kingdom are enough and reassuring, and there is no need to concern about their availability in the local markets despite the current Russian-Ukrainian crisis, local media reported.
According to the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Chairman of the Food Security Committee, Engineer Abdul Rahman Al Fadhli, the Kingdom has strengthened its stocks of basic food commodities to maintain the stability of domestic supply according to its food security strategy.
Al Fadhli said that the supply chains of agricultural, animal and food commodities are safe, reliable and continuous thanks to the volume of local production of many basic commodities and the achievement of high sufficiency rates for many of them. This is in addition to the multiplicity of import origins globally for the commodities from which they are imported.
“We rule out any scarcity in of food commodities as a result of the crisis,” the minister said.
He stressed that the local stocks of basic food commodities (wheat, rice, sugar, edible oils, poultry meat, red meat, fish, eggs, milk and its derivatives, vegetables and fruits, dates, barley, yellow corn, soybeans, and green fodder) are all at safe levels, and there are no fears of any shortage in the quantities offered.