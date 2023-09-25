A hotspot for innovation and economic growth, the UAE boasts some of the most successful industry leaders across a number of sectors. One such organisation is Wafi Group, a multi-diversified conglomerate that serves a broad cross-section of industries, through its work in hospitality, transport and industrial.

Founded in 1973 by Shaikh Mana Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum in Dubai, Wafi Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023. As a business, it has carved out a strong identity, not only in the UAE, but across 16 countries worldwide. The organisation’s ethos is deeply rooted in integrity, commitment, teamwork and a particular pride in service and quality.

Wafi Group’s growth has been guided by its passion for excellence, alongside the highest levels of efficiency and a close-knit team of professionals. The company employs over 3,500 staff and they help to run Wafi’s extensive operations. Wafi Group is not only set to cross new barriers and create fresh benchmarks, but remain a vital contributor to the thriving UAE economy and beyond.

Leadership in the sector and in the Middle East and North Africa involves demonstrating industry expertise, introducing innovative solutions, and producing thought-provoking content that addresses industry challenges and inspires professionals. It is something that the Wafi Group continues to deliver through decades of industry experience, cross-sector knowledge, its investment in top talent and a global presence that is reflected in its strategic partnerships.

The group has five subsidiary LLCs. These include the Group’s flagship development Wafi City, which opened in 1991 under its Property division and was one of the first malls in the UAE to demonstrate unique, diverse and undoubtedly authentic architecture.

Looking to the future, Wafi City’s innovation has led to a foray into e-commerce. An upcoming project called LINK is an omnichannel retail store that perfectly merges e-commerce and physical retail.

It is something that Head of Central Marketing at Wafi Group, Stephanie-Alexandra Chartier, calls “a unique opportunity for global and local brands to enter this market and start trading, both physically and digitally”. This is a crucial development, allowing brands that are not yet trading in the UAE to place their products on LINK and allow the consumer to touch and experience them before buying.

Despite being a leader in the industry, Wafi Group faces fierce competition - especially in areas such as hotels, restaurants and malls, and it represents a significant challenge. With numerous options and new projects emerging in a vibrant city like Dubai, attracting and retaining customers becomes crucial. What differentiates Wafi Group is its authenticity, uniqueness and strong focus on delivering exceptional customer service. Looking to the future, the Wafi Group has created a new partnership with Dubai CommerCity called Sparkbiz, which will facilitate the entry to market of hundreds of retail brands in the region.