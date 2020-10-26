RAK Economic Zone (RAKEZ) in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The zone's digitisation project, called Portal 360, helps investors limit paperwork, avoid physical or face-to-face interactions in the application and licensing process. During the pandemic, the zone also offers tailor-made packages according to individual needs of businesses within it. Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights In terms of business registrations, RAK Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is one of the few entities that reported growth in 2020

Depending on the sector, new business registrations grew between 15% to 20% this year, according Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ

Growth has been enabled by use of digital platform, incentives and the UAE's business "ecosystem"

DUBAI/RAS AL KHAIMAH: Growth amidst the pandemic is possible. Despite the challenges brought by the coronavirus, there’s one winner in the UAE — the Ral Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

That may seem like a surprising news. But not really, considering the timely move towards digitisation, which means lesser face-to-face facilitation of permits, competitive fees, and the UAE's pro-business stance, including high-speed internet allowing for remote work. These have become some of the biggest draws for business locators to the zone, said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

The pandemic has brought a lot of challenges for everybody across the world. But I believe that planning, strategy, foresight and digitising everything, gave us greater resilience in dealing with the situation; we have managed to control the situation and prepare for the rebound. - Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

These have become some of the biggest draws for business locators to the zone, said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.

The result: A 20% spike in the number of fresh business registrations this 2020. RAKEZ currently hosts has about 15,000 companies from more than 100 countries, across 50 different industries.

RAKEZ, one of the biggest among the 37 free zones across the UAE, offers a wide variety of license types: commercial, educational, e-commerce, general trading, individual/professional, industrial, media, professional, services and freelance permit. The zone produces everything from ceramics and passenger buses, to tea and personal care products (toothpase, hair-care and skin-care items). Recently, it also a spike in the registration of companies providing digital services.

Rebound

“The pandemic has brought a lot of challenges for everybody across the world. But I believe that planning, strategy, foresight and digitising everything, gave us greater resilience in dealing with the situation; we have managed to control the situation and prepare for the rebound,” said Jallad.

100 Number of countries represented at RAKEZ

“The number of companies we attracted so far this 2020 had exceeded the number during the same period in 2019. Depending on the industry type, the number of new customers has gone up by between 15% to 20% this 2020,” said Jallad.

He puts it down to a number of factors. Primarily, the country’s pro-innovation posture, as well as RAKEZ’s own digitisation initiatives to ease facilitation for locators.

50 Number of industries at the zone

Innovation in key, said Jallad. RAKEZ's digitisation project — which helps investors limit paperwork, avoid physical or face-to-face interactions in the application and licensing process — had not been an easy task, but one that paid off. Moreover, linking its digital platform with all government entities gives locators a "full digital experience, from on-boarding, clearances and fee payments," explained Jallad.

The zone also recently launched the new Office Spring Packages for SMEs and entrepreneurs looking to start their business from a private office or a space in a co-working environment, in the process offering up to 35 per cent discount on the package, with installment options.

Portal 360 For new investors who are exploring the market, RAKEZ offers the complete registration process online. They can set up their business remotely via its Portal 360 and licences can be issued electronically, when all requirements are met and all the necessary documents had been uploaded.

“Accessibility and digitisation of our services excites me the most, because it allows us to provide a seamless, ease-of-doing-business environment. In the background, it was very tough to do,” said Jallad. Incentives as well as pro-active policies had also been part of the mix. In May 2020, RAKEZ introduced holding company set-up to back investors in diversifying investments.

37 Number of Free zones across the UAE

Jallad also points to the UAE’s key advantages: “Businesses here benefit from the fact that the UAE functions as an entire ecosystem. We have a second-to-none logistics hub that moves products and services all over the world efficiently. We’re also a hot spot for people who want to do remote work, and those who come here and set up their businesses, and access the rest of the world.”

A majority of UAE’s public transport buses are made in Ras Al Khaimah. Ashok Leyland, the world’s fourth-largest maker of buses, makes and supplies buses for public transport within the UAE. Setting up its base in Ras Al Khaimah in 2006, the global produces some 3,000 buses annually..

One evidence of internet access as a business enabler: In a ranking by Speedtest, UAE telecom operator Etisalat landed on top as the world’s fastest mobile network operator. Ras Al Khaimah, known as a manufacturing as well as tourism hub, has proven to be an incubator of SMEs, start-ups, freelancers, manufacturing and industries.

Customer support, incentives

To alleviate hardship faced by companies, RAKEZ unveiled a number of initiatives alongside local government entities. “The pandemic has allowed us to be agile and even focus more on our 'customer-centricity' and experience,” said Jallad.

The zone has offices India, Germany as well as in Dubai, and keeps customer service representatives in many parts of the world, he said. This year, RAKEZ has also launched a raft of "customisable" incentives, to support the companies operating under its umbrella. These incentives include:

3-month exemption from renewing commercial licenses

Flexible options for payment of fees, such as installment plans

50% discount on the cost of licenses

Full exemption from the amount of insurance on new residency visa applications

5% discount on new residency visas for family members of people employed by RAKEZ companies

Full exemption from renewal delay fines

Full exemption from cheque postponement fees

Full exemption from package downgrade fees

Full exemption from changing activity fees

25% discount on new workers’ housing applications

Complete exemption from entrance fees to centers affiliated with RAKEZ.

Pandemic initiatives

In May, the government of Ras Al Khaimah launched a stimulus and incentives package to ease the financial burden and help private-sector companies face pandemic-driven challenges. It covers all sectors including tourism, government services, environment and SMEs, which make up the largest number of companies operating in Ras Al Khaimah and which are the most affected by the situation.

One of the world’s top five tea brands blends its products in Ras Al Khaimah. From its manufacturing plant in the emirate, Ahmad Tea produces 14 million kg of tea blends annually. They are then exported to 80 countries around the world.

Three levels of support were offered: payment exemptions, postponement of fees and the provision of consultancy and assistance. RAK government agencies introduced a 25 per cent exemption on fees for renewing commercial licenses that were closed as per circulars issued by government agencies, as well as for any sectors affected by the crisis, provided they meet the terms and conditions set by the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah.