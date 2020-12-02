Dubai: It's one of those moments the world had been waiting for. A vaccine for COVID-19, a disease that has changed everything we know about our very existence.
The approval by Britain on Wednesday (December 2, 2020), the first government to make that move, is a major milestone. London said it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use. Being the first government authorisation for a new class of vaccines based on the so-called messenger RNA technology (mRNA), the move changes the history of vaccinology itself.
COVID shot be rolled out from 'next week'
"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for use," the government said. "The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week."
Milestone
The move is nothing less than a milestone for vaccines, and for medical science in general.