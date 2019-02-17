Lt. Gen Hooper said the UAE was among the beneficiaries of the new speeded system with the delivery of three new Patriot missile defence systems in 2018. “The Department of Defence provided critical equipment to support the procurement of three additional Patriot air defence fire units for the UAE. The department was able to achieve this in only six months as opposed to the usual 12-18 month timeline. This was an important achievement because the UAE uses the Patriot to assist our armed forces as well as to defend their homeland,” he added.