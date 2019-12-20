House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walk from the House floor where members debate the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to the speaker's office in the U.S. Capitol on December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Washington: US lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new continental free trade agreement, advancing a central plank in President Donald Trump’s trade agenda even as he faces impeachment.

A law to implement the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority — an unusual occurrence in the current political atmosphere — with a vote tally of 385-41.