ABU DHABI. Officials met on Sunday to discuss the revolution in cross-border payment services now available to banking customers and residents in the UAE.

The UAE Banks Federation, UBF, along with SWIFT, the financial messaging services provider, hosted the event to discuss the digital transformation taking place across the financial services industry.

The meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, brought together banking experts and specialists to focus on the evolution in payments, and how the widespread adoption of the SWIFT global payment innovation (gpi) can benefit banks and corporates in the UAE.