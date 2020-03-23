Keys wins to supply its high-performance cables and accessories to Expo 2020, ADNOC and Barakah nuclear power plant helped secure profit growth for Ducab. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The Ducab Group, the manufacturer of high-performance cables, recorded a 5 per cent in profits for 2019. The company, owned by Dubai and Abu dhabi governments, did not give a breakdown of the financials.

Ducab, which operates six manufacturing facilities across four sites in the UAE, has an installed capacity of 115,000 metal tonnes of high, medium, and low-voltage cable solutions, an upgraded production of 175,000 tonnes of copper rod and wire per annum. This is backed up by 50,000 tonnes per annum of aluminium rod and overhead conductors.

Ducab exports 60 per cent of its overall production worldwide. “We are proudly flying the flag for “Made in UAE” products across the world, with Ducab cables and accessories now used in more than 30 countries,” said Dr. Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairman.

Key projects

The company has been a supplier to the soon-to-start Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, and meet more than 90 per cent of the cable requirements for the Expo 2020 project, including the Route 2020 Metro expansion. It is also associated with the Riyadh Metro in Saudi Arabia project and the Delhi and Lucknow metro rail work.

Last year, the Group secured a “number of strategic contracts”, which included a series of partnerships with ADNOC to provide its advanced cables and overhead conductors designed specifically for the oil and gas industry. Ducab will also offer continued maintenance, repair, and evaluation of existing cables throughout ADNOC’s extensive operations.

Metals player

It was recently that the copper and aluminium business — Ducab Aluminium Company (DAC) and the Ducab Copper Rod Plant - were consolidated into a new business unit, Ducab Metals Business. It generated over Dh2 billion in sales with over 75 per cent of the overall production being exported. The company also increased the copper capacity by 30 per cent to 175,000 tonnes, along with 50,000 tonnes of aluminium.