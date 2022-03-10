Abu Dhabi: A senior UAE anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing expert has been provisionally appointed to the GCC Secretariat General.
Dr. Waleed Alhosani, advisor to the UAE Central Bank governor and advisor to the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations (NAMLCFTC), will serve as an expert on anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) at the GCC secretariat in Riyadh.
Dr. Alhosani holds a PhD in AML/CFT from the University of North Wales in the UK, and has extensive experience in this field. He was recently accredited by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the first Emirati trainer in encountering money laundering, financing of terrorism, and financing of proliferation.
In 2018, FATF accredited Dr. Alhosani as the first Emirati assessor and financial crimes expert. Before that, Dr. Alhosani had served as a prosecutor and Chief Prosecutor at the UAE Public Prosecution Office, investigating financial crimes.
Khalid Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank and Chairman of NAMLCFTC, said: “The appointment of Dr. Alhosani to the Secretariat General of the GCC reflects the UAE keenness to counter money laundering and terrorist financing through regional and international cooperation and its efforts to implement the best international practices in line with the National Strategy on Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism objectives.”