Companies in the UAE are feeling energised by a transformed business environment ahead of UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit, which begins tomorrow.
The aim of the virtual event, organised by Gulf News and TheMarker, is to promote dialogue between businesses in the two countries and lay the groundwork for collaboration across sectors.
The Kalandoor Group, believes the business boost afforded by the Abraham Accords will favour the sectors it operates in — green energy, interior fit-out, construction and global trading. The group is one of UAE’s leading international business houses and the official Green Energy Partner of the UAE-Israel Business Leaders Summit.
It will be a privilege for us to partner with Israeli companies. We are firm in our commitment to providing only the highest standard and quality of services.
“We believe the normalisation of UAE-Israel ties will have a positive impact on businesses in this region because it will open up further opportunities in the market,” said Kalandoor, CEO of Kalandoor Group.
“Finding sustainable solutions is no more a matter of choice if we are serious about our survival in a world that is increasingly bearing the effect of global warming and climate change, which is triggered by the ecological imbalances caused by human action and excesses,” Kalandoor said. “It is with this clear realisation that Kalandoor Group has chosen to join the worldwide campaign to resolve the problem of plastic waste pollution,” he added. At Kalandoor Green Energy plant, plastic waste is converted into fuel on an industrial scale through the process of pyrolysis. It now produces 350 tonnes per annum.