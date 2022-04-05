Dubai: Agile Nations, a network of countries set up to foster cooperation on innovative regulatory practice between governments, has selected the UAE to lead the group until 2023.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, has been confirmed as the chair of the network for a term lasting from April 2022 to March 2023.

Comprising seven countries, including the UAE, UK, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Singapore, and Japan, Agile Nations was established by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in November 2020. Agile Nations is an international cooperation network focusing on the development of creative solutions for government regulatory practices and proposes mechanisms to consolidate government flexibility and readiness for the future in various areas of administration and government work.

The network aims to enhance innovation, flexibility and future readiness in government work, and to develop a system of future opportunities, utilising tech-driven solutions and the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s tools and technologies, to strengthen global efforts to find solutions to challenges and develop flexible and innovative government models.

The WEF, in cooperation with the OECD, seeks to motivate governments globally to share strategic plans and future visions to enhance innovation, and to discuss the qualitative opportunities offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including new mechanisms and innovative work tools in the government work system.

Ohood Al Roumi said, “The UAE Government, under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, leads global efforts to enhance international cooperation to improve the resilience and readiness of governments for the future.”

The minister noted that building the future of governments requires the development of working models based on flexible governance, innovation, and readiness, reiterating the UAE leadership’s vision on leveraging global partnerships with countries and international organisations to advance the development process. She added that UAE’s position within the Agile Nations network is a testament to its commitment to promoting international action aimed at supporting the efforts of governments in designing innovative models for future government action that will positively reflect on societies.

“Flexibility and readiness for the future are two main pillars for the new generation of governments, which are being strengthened by stimulating innovation and partnerships with entrepreneurs and technological and innovative companies. These partnerships enhance governments’ ability to keep pace with changes and enable them to develop, test and apply innovative solutions.