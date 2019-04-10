Dubai. The UAE government has adopted an integrated and dynamic model for the utilisation of artificial intelligence that supports industry growth, development of new sectors as well as strengthening governance and ethics frameworks, according to Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

This is in order to anticipate future challenges and create a positive change for humanity.

This came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sayed Hashish, Regional General Manager at Microsoft Gulf, to enhance joint cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence development, governance and ethics in the UAE, as well as developing a set of concepts, strategies and future ideas and study implementation mechanisms then implementing them.