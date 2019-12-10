Dubai: The inaugural ‘UAE Economic Forum,’ will be held on December 11-12.

The two-day Forum, which has ‘The UAE Enterprising Economy: Resilience, Growth & Prosperity’ as its theme, is a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Economy and all economic departments across the UAE.

The event will feature several discussion panels and workshops to analyse the economic prospects in the country. Participants will highlight the current strategic plans adopted by each emirate and the federal government, exchanging experiences and identifying areas for enhanced cooperation. Ongoing and proposed initiatives and projects in the public and private sectors, which aim to support short- to medium-term growth will also be in focus. Furthermore, each Emirate will launch its economic report with emphasis on future growth prospects based on initiatives and plans launched in the previous years.

Dubai Economy has also launched ‘Young Economist Challenge,’ a contest aimed to engage young talent from higher academic institutions and channel their innovation and creativity into economic development in the UAE. The contest has eight teams from four universities — UAE University, Higher Colleges of Technology, University of Sharjah, and American University of Ras Al Khaimah — as participants.