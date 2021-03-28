The Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has called on all travelers from and to UAE to strictly comply with customs procedures as prescribed by GCC unified customs law. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has called on all travelers from and to UAE to strictly comply with customs procedures as prescribed by GCC unified customs law and relevant applicable laws in the country to ensure their safety, and a safe risk-free travel experience.

In a statement Sunday, the Authority highlighted what travelers from and to the UAE are allowed and prohibited in terms of luggage, substances, commodities and cash sums.

The Authority also broadcasted an awareness movie in three languages; Arabic, English and Urdu on its various social media platforms and its website www.fca.gov.ae to educate travelers on travel customs procedures, travelers’ rights and obligations as prescribed by GCC unified customs law.

Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs - Chairman of FCA, said leveraging the level of customers and travelers’ customs awareness and offering safe and risk-free travel experience is one of the strategic objectives of the customs sector in the country.

Permitted luggage

The FCA reminded that permitted luggage includes movie projection devices, radio and CD players, digital cameras, TV and receiver (one of each), personal sports equipment, portable computers and printers, and medication for personal use provided it complies with applicable regulations.

Additionally, the Authority added that the value of gifts brought in with travelers should not exceed Dh3,000, and that cigarettes should not exceed the permissible limit (200 cigarettes). Additionally, tobacco products and alcoholic drinks should not be carried by travelers below 18 years.

Moreover, in regards to cash sums allowed in person, the Authority said all travelers coming to or departing from the country should disclose any currencies, negotiable instruments payable to bearer, and/or precious metals of stones valued more than Dh60,000.

Prohibited and restricted commodities

Some of the prohibited and restricted commodities include narcotics, gambling tools and machines, nylon fishing nets, live animals of pig species, raw ivory, laser pens with red light package, fake and counterfeited currency, substances contaminated nuclear rays and dust, publications, pictures, religiously offensive or immoral drawings and stone sculptures, as well as paan substances, including betel leaves.

The FCA said, “Entry of a number of restricted commodities may be allowed following competent authorities’ consent including; live animals, plants, fertilisers and pesticides, weapons, ammunitions, explosives and fireworks, medicines, drugs and medical equipment and instruments, media publications and products, new vehicle tyres, transmission and wireless devices, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and personal care products, raw diamonds and cigarettes manufactured and processed from tobacco.

“In case of restricted commodities, competent authorities’ consent shall be sought, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Culture and Youth, Federal Authority for Nuclear Energy, Ministry of Industry and Advance Technology, Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, Dubai Police and Kimberley UAE.”

Penalties

The FCA went on to emphasise that travelers that are caught smuggling will be subject to a fine, imprisonment or both penalties. It indicated that the unified customs law defined smuggling as the entry or an attempt of entry or taking out any goods from or to the state without paying duties wholly or partially, or in contradiction to the provisions of prohibition or restriction prescribed by the unified customs law or other regulations and laws.

The Authority listed some forms of smugglings as refraining from heading to the first customs department with the goods upon entering the state, travelers’ non-declaration of any goods of commercial type in their possession, passing goods away from the customs department without disclosure thereof, furnishing forged documents, placing false signs to evade duties or the provisions of prohibition and registry, transporting or possessing prohibited or restricted goods without providing an evidence of systematic importation thereof in addition to detecting any concealed goods without declaration.

Golden tips

The FCA offered a list of “golden tips” to travelers to ensure their safety and a risk-free journey which include refraining from receiving luggage or bags from unknown persons in the country of departure without knowing their contents, not to exchange luggage with friends under good faith without verifying their contents, and declare cash sums and precious items.