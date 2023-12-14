Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Thursday said the tourism sector is a vital pillar of Dubai's economy and is playing a key role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
The Dubai Crown Prince said this at the final day of Skift Global Forum East held at Atlantis The Royal from December 12 to 14. The three-day event drew to a close on Thursday with the second edition of the Dubai Tourism Summit.
The event was attended by top executives from across aviation, attractions, travel, hospitality and retail sectors including NEOM, Google, Wego, Booking.com and more, participating in Skift Global Forum East, in addition to key domestic players such as Emirates Airline and Dubai Airports.
On its third and final day, the event was focussed on how Dubai was leading global rankings for travel and tourism, as well as remote work and relocation.
Ranking first globally
In addition to being ranked the No.1 global destination in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023, Dubai was named as the world’s No.1 city to relocate to, based on a recent survey published by leading financial services provider Remitly.
Dubai was ranked the best city in the world for remote workers in the top 20 list of the 2023 Executive Nomad Index compiled by property consultancy Savills.
UAE was also named as the second safest country in the world in 2023 by Numbeo, the world's largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries.
Hotel occupancy and tourism success
Average hotel occupancy between January to October this year reached an impressive 76 per cent, up from 74 per cent in the same period in 2019. Dubai also recorded 13 and 22 per cent increases in hotel establishment and room capacity respectively, since 2019.
The data shows that Dubai's global appeal has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, a media release from the Dubai government said.
Sheikh Hamdan said during the event, "Dubai’s robust partnerships with leading travel and hospitality companies are key to fostering the growth of this crucial sector, both on a local and global scale. Hospitality is an integral part of the Emirati cultural fabric, a value deeply embedded in our ethos.
"Dubai remains dedicated to enhancing the infrastructure and services and making the strategic investments needed to provide an exceptional experience for visitors from across the world."