Muscat: Oman saw as many as 652,000 visitors at the end of December 2021, while 1.9 million passengers (Omanis and expats) flew out during the same period.
Most visitors were from the GCC countries (293,125) followed by India (106,042), Yemen (41,923), Pakistan (19,326) and Egypt (18,173).
The total revenue of hotels with 3-5 star rating amounted to 102 million Omani riyals.
The number of guests in those hotels reached 1.2 million until the end of December 2021, according to the latest data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).
In December alone, the sultanate welcomed 180,000 visitors, a 384 per cent jump compared to 37,000 visitors during the same period last year.
The number of GCC visitors reached 75,839, accounting for 42 per cent of the total visitors during December 2021. Indian visitors constituted 12.7 per cent of the total visitors, Germans constituted 5.4 per cent, and Yemenis accounted for 4.8 per cent of the total visitors during December 2021.
The hotel occupancy rate reached 47.5 per cent during December 2021, compared to 26.7 per cent for the same period in 2020.