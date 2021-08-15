Dubai: The world’s largest Hampton by Hilton to Al Marjan Island, a flagship destination of Ras Al Khaimah. The hotel has opened doors to guests offering spectacular sea and island views across its 515 rooms.
The fourth global hotel brand to open in Al Marjan Island will further increase the hospitality offering of the island and support Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism development strategy. Named the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2021 by the Gulf Cooperation Council, Ras Al Khaimah is recognised as the world’s first ‘safe’ city, certified by Bureau Veritas.
The new hotel is located on a 750-metre beach with its design enabling guests to take in sea views. It has dedicated landscaped outdoor areas and terraces.
Special features of the hotel include a triple-height lobby entrance and a modern design for façade elevations. The hotel has been built using green building materials underlining its focus on promoting environmental sustainability.
The hotel has several F&B outlets including an all-dining restaurant Flavors. Other dining options include the Surfs Up beach food truck, the H2O pool bar and The View lobby café. The hotel is also connected to two a la carte concept restaurants - CLAW BBQ and the soon to open Karma Kafé. It also has an infinity pool, wellness and fitness centre, indoor kids and teens club with four action areas and outdoor safe play areas for children adjacent to the kids pool.