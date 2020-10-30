Dubai: Signalling the grand opening of its silver jubilee season, Global Village rocked the world with the biggest virtual rock concert in history on Friday.
Rockin’1000, the largest rock band on earth, brought together over 2,500 performers and musicians from 80 countries in the region and around the world to celebrate Global Village’s 25th season.
The show was streamed live on Global Village’s YouTube channel as viewers from across the globe and those present at Global Village in Dubai listened to performers not just giving entertainment but also delivering a message of hope as the world reels from the effects of the pandemic.
The tracks and popular songs were covered by hundreds of guitarists, drummers, bassists, keyboardists and singers rocking together. The musical spectacle started with Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ and followed with an upbeat rendition of Louis Armstrong’s ‘What a Wonderful World,’ as images of the green Earth were flashed on the giant screens.
The show also featured the latest anthem of Global Village titled ‘Together’, which is a tribute to the park’s value of cultural diversity. The song is a collaboration between Emirati singer Ahlam and Grammy Award-winning Moroccan producer and singer RedOne.
A Global Village spokesperson told Gulf News: “Over the years, Global Village has become known for pushing entertainment boundaries by bringing the world to Dubai and the concert was a unique worldwide community event, transcending social differences and geographical borders.”
“Thousands of performers from over 80 countries offered their talent and message of hope to the world in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leave their mark on an international stage like no other. Looking ahead, Global Village has its sights set on making more history this season as guests are taken on a unique 25-week adventure full of thrills and excitement,” he added.