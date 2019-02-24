Dubai. Visitor numbers to Dubai inched up by 0.8 per cent in 2018 to reach 15.92 million compared to 15.79 million in 2017, according to the latest figures issued by the emirate’s tourism body.
Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said the figures for international overnight visitors in 2018 marked a new high, as the city ramped up efforts to increase its overall appeal and accessibility.
Indian remained the top international source market for arrivals to Dubai, with over two million visitors from the country. Dubai Tourism said this was fuelled by business partnerships, tailored campaigns, and targeted activities to resonate with Indian travellers.
Saudi Arabia came in second place for guest arrivals, remaining the highest volume generator in the Gulf region, with 1.6 million visitors — up 3 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the UK retained its third place slot, with 1.2 million British travellers to Dubai in 2018.
China, Russia, and Germany also saw double-digit growth, maintaining their sports in the top 10 markets. China came in fourth place, as Russia saw a 28 per cent jump in arrivals to move up two places to sixth position.