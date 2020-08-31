Dubai: Dubai has issued an Executive Council Resolution on setting up and operating tourist camps in Dubai.
The Resolution is applicable to all such camps in Dubai, including those within private development zones, free zones and the Dubai International Financial Centre. According to the Resolution, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing is the sole entity responsible for regulating and establishing standards.
Tourist camps can be established in Dubai only after obtaining a permit from the Department.
Operators must adhere to the occupancy limit for the camp stated in the permit, not change the camp’s location without obtaining a permit, respect contractual obligations to customers, document all the services offered within the camp and following all health, sanitation, safety and security requirements.
Tourist camp operators must abide by the Resolution within six months of the date of its activation. The Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing will issue the bylaws required to implement this Resolution.
This Resolution annuls Bylaw No. (4) of 2006 on Overland Tourist Camps and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles.