Dubai: As part of its focus on deregulation, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has begun efforts to release approximately Dh250 million in bank guarantees that have been furnished by tourism-related service providers.
Once a prerequisite requirement to start a travel and tour business in the emirate, the regulation has now been waived, allowing for instant liquidity to be injected into Dubai’s economy. Dubai Tourism says that the move will lower the cost of doing business and support further investment in the sector ecosystem.
The move is part of efforts to support the government’s economic stimulus programme aimed at lowering cost of doing business and making the emirate more attractive to investors
Strongly aligned with the directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to accelerate Dubai’s economic growth through relative strategic and regulatory initiatives, Dubai Tourism seeks to directly benefit over 2,000 travel and tour operators and agencies in Dubai.
“As we head into 2019 with a commitment to significantly boost tourism arrivals in line with our 2022-2025 tourism strategy and vision to make Dubai the world’s most visited destination, relaxing regulations in support of the business community, especially supporting start-ups and SMEs, is fundamental for sustained sector growth,” said Helal Saeed Al Merri, director-general of Dubai Tourism.
“Tourism is a strong contributor to Dubai’s GDP and we intend to ensure that we sustainably enhance our economic value and aid the diversification agenda for the wider UAE.”