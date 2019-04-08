The Emirati annual pass Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A special annual pass for UAE nationals has just been launched, and it allows access to at least four of the emirate’s major attractions for more than a third of the normal price.

In a bid to stimulate demand from the local populace, Dubai Parks and Resorts announced on Monday that it will be selling the Emirati annual pass, priced at just Dh595, or about 34 per cent cheaper than the normal rates.

The entry ticket is valid for use at all four parks: Motiongate, Bollywood Parks, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park for more than a year, or a total of 14 months. However, it will be up for grabs on-site only for one day.

Buyers stand to save approximately Dh300 if they opt for the annual pass, with day passes to all the four parks costing Dh910 at current prices.

"The annual pass offers entry to all the parks throughout the validity period," a spokesperson told Gulf News.

Visitor numbers to the popular attractions have recently increased, although the Dubai Parks operator posted Dh1.001 million losses for 2018, down from the Dh1.116 million deficit incurred a year earlier.

Those who are interested to purchase the special pass will have to visit the Dubai Parks and Resorts on April 19. All they need to do is present their identification card at the gate and pay Dh50, which will provide them access to a day-long special event.

Visitors are assured that on the day the tickets will be on sale, there will be lively Instagram-worthy parades, fun family rides and rollercoasters, as well as food experiences and opportunities to meet favourite animated Hollywood characters like Kung-Fu Panda, Shrek, the Smurfs and the cast of Madagascar.