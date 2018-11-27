Dubai: The allure of saving money through buying tax-free products lead many flyers to go on a shopping spree at the airport.
For many expatriates, in particular, nothing’s more tempting than taking back home luxuriously wrapped chocolates, branded perfumes or bottles of bubbly that are sold free of tax.
Now travellers can load up on duty-free goodies for a lot less. Airport retailer Dubai Duty Free announced on Tuesday that it will be slashing the prices of its items by 20 per cent starting this weekend.
The discount will apply to perfumes, cosmetics, watches, costume jewellery, precious jewellery, handbags, luggage, sunglasses, fashion, confectionery and delicatessen sold at Dubai Duty Free outlets in all terminals and concourses in Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports.
The move is part of the 47th UAE National Day celebration.
The price markdowns will start from November 30 and end on December 2, 2018.
“The UAE National Day is a very special time of the year with people travelling as a result of the long weekend and we think this is a good way of joining in the celebrations and offering great savings," said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.