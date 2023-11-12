Dubai: Dubai Airshow will kick off on Monday with the participation of over 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, with Dubai poised to continue shaping the future of the global aviation sector.
The 2023 edition, which will run until Friday, is expected to set the stage for a flurry of orders ranging from 300 to more than 400 aircraft orders, surpassing last year’s deals worth $74 billion.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his official account on X platform to express his optimism that the 2023 edition is expected to see record deals.
“Tomorrow, the UAE will host the Dubai Airshow, one of the world’s most significant exhibitions in aviation, air transport, defence and space. The event boasts the participation of 148 countries and over 1,400 exhibitors, showcasing their most crucial products in the domains of aviation, defence, and space," the Vice-President said.
The deals concluded at its previous session exceeded $74 billion. Our expectations are for even greater growth this year, he noted.
Dubai's growth and excellence are always associated with aviation. The growth and development of the global aviation sector is linked today to Dubai. The UAE will remain a gathering place for the most important global investment opportunities in all economic sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
As a pilot, Mohammed bin Rashid has been deeply committed to shaping the history of aviation. In 1986, he inaugurated the first edition of Dubai Airshow
While the name and location were different, the vision has always been clear. In 2003, the event marked a significant milestone with 550 exhibitors from 36 countries.
This prompted Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to swiftly direct doubling the show’s size. The 2013 Dubai Airshow recorded unprecedented deals worth $206 billion.
In the upcoming 2023 edition, Dubai is poised to continue shaping the future of global aviation.