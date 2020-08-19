Dubai: The DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa at Marjan Island is extending a five-day staycation package for Dh999 for two adults and two kids. The offer is valid until August 31 and from Sunday to Thursday.
The 'Stay Longer' offer includes access to one of two of Ras Al Khaimah’s main attractions - the Jebel Jais Zipline and the Suwaidi Pearl Farm. This also includes free passes to access the hotel’s water sport activities, as well as guests entering a draw for weekly prizes, including the chance to win a 2020 model year Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Guests can also enjoy access to a floating seal pool in the middle of the Arabian Sea, with sunbeds for guests to soak up the rays and panoramic views. The resort offers family-friendly facilities, including a kid’s club with a climbing wall, arcade games, and an extensive outdoor playground featuring swings and trampolines.