The DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is inviting guests to escape to Ras Al Khaimah for a five-day summer staycation at the family-friendly resort for Dh999 for two adults and two kids. The catch is that you can only take advantage of this offer from Sunday to Thursday.
Their Stay Longer summer offer includes access to one of two of Ras Al Khaimah’s main attractions of including the Jebel Jais Zipline, or the Suwaidi Pearl Farm. This also includes free passes to access the hotels’ water sport activities, as well as guests being entered into a draw for weekly prizes, including the chance to win the ultimate grand prize of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2020.
Boasting a beachfront location and plenty of facilities and activities, a luxur spa which offers seven treatment rooms, including a couples room, a whirlpool, sauna and a steam room.
Guests can also enjoy access to a new floating seal pool located in the middle of the Arabian Sea, with sunbeds for guests to soak up the rays and panoramic views.
The expansive resort offers family-friendly facilities, including a kid’s club with a climbing wall, arcade games and an extensive outdoor playground featuring swings and trampolines. Pirate Boat Aqua Zone is guaranteed fun for the whole family, as well as the bouncy castle, water trampoline and an inflatable climb.
The Tarzan Boat, adults’ water park features two slides, two high dive boards and a swing rope.
The offer is valid throughout summer until August 31st
Key info:
Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Offer Timings: Sunday to Thursday until August 31st 2020
Price: From Dh999 for two adults and two kids
Includes: 2 Ras Al Khaimah attractions tickets free for water sport activities, weekly prizes, the chance to win the grand prize of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2020