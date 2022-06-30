RAK Ports

- RAK Ports operates at four modern hubs across the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

- With 100 million tons annual capacity, Saqr Port/Free Zone is one of the world’s largest bulk handling ports including the region’s only free zone to have direct port access.

- A massive new port expansion project is well underway, utilising quarry waste to create much needed space for continued industrial expansion, further economic diversification, and additional skilled employment.

- Imports and exports through Saqr Port have doubled in the past five years on the back of recent infrastructure investments of over US$250 million.

- Saqr Port/Free Zone was the first port in the world to implement a predictive mooring system, which provides advance information about mooring forces and ship motion in our deep-water berths days ahead of a vessel’s arrival, resulting in safer mooring and faster turnaround times.

- A state-of-the-art dynamic under keel clearance system at RAK Ports calculates tide height, waves, and vessel motions in real-time, so the maximum cargo load can be transported on each vessel, increasing efficiency, reducing CO2 emissions, and lowering shipping costs.

- RAK Ports’ advanced facilities also handle a range of other commodities, including breakbulk, general cargo, and containers, making it the partner of choice for cargo flows in and out of the UAE.

- Al Jazeera Port is a first-class vessel repair facility with wet and dry berths servicing the region’s offshore industry, as well as a range of leisure craft and floating residential projects.

- Khor Port boasts a new boutique cruise terminal close to the city, RAK airport, and luxury hotels and tourism facilities

- Khor Port is also home to free zone warehousing, cold storage, and private engineering facilities, with multiple berths for marine layby.

Contact

T: +971 7 205 6000

E: info@rakports.ae

W: https://rakports.ae

Consolidated Shipping Services

Key Services

- NVOCC & container freight station

- Global freight forwarding

- Projects, oil and energy

- Ocean freight management

- Air freight management

- Supply chain management

- Hospitality & logistics

- Land transport management

- Industrial packing

- Crating and lashing

- Auto logistics

- E-commerce fulfilment

Contact Details

T: +971 4 883 1303

E: info@cssdubai.com

W: www.cssgroupsite.com

Modern Freight Company (MFC)

Key services

Established in 1977, MFC provides services such as freight forwarding, 3PL, warehousing, custom clearance, and event logistics.

Recent achievements

MFC was awarded the Sustainable 3PL Logistics Company of the year award from Freightweek during their annual Freightweek Awards, in recognition of the MFC Year of Sustainability 2022 strategy and the many initiatives we have implemented including installing solar and becoming a fully solar powered company.

New products and solutions

MFC Extreme is the specialist division within the MFC Group, providing sports and event solutions across the GCC.

Contact Details

T: 04 881 9600

W: www.mfc.ae

Transworld group

Key Services

Ship owning, ship management, agency, multi-modal logistics solutions, projects, aviation, warehousing, fulfilment, E-commerce, first mile to last mile service, and integrated digital solutions

Recent Achievements

Strategic partnership with DP World through its subsidiary Unifeeders

Recognised as 4th Best Place To Work (UAE) by Great Place to work Institute

New products and solutions

Aviation – charters, art logistics, luxury goods logistics, first mile – last mile, e-commerce, fully integrated digital platform for orders and payments, blockchain backed technology

Contact Details

Email Christine Francis, Secretary to the Chairman, Transworld, at chris@transworld.com

Tristar Group

Key maritime services

Ship owning

Tanker and dry bulk chartering

Marine supplies (lubes and freshwater)

Bunker supplies and deliveries

Port agency

Inland and coastal shipping solutions

Recent achievements and new products and solutions

All new building 25,000 DWT IMO II vessels ordered were successfully delivered in 2020 and January 2021

Tristar has been concentrating in the past year in ensuring its fleet is prepared for all of the new regulations in relations to carbon emissions. It has borrowed funds from Poseidon Principle banks and prepared its vessels for full compliance with the new regulation due to come into effect from January 1, 2023.

This is an ongoing project with regular comparison to the market. Tristar has also enhanced and increased its safety at sea conference and initiatives.

Contact

Chris Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Maritime Logistics of Tristar Group

T: +971 4 510 3518