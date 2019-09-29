SpaceX is valued at $34 billion, according to an analysis by EquityZen

San Francisco: Elon Musk is set to give space fans an update Saturday evening on the status of “Starship,” the next-generation vehicle his Space Exploration Technologies Corp plans to use to eventually take humans to Mars.

Closely-held SpaceX currently flies its workhorse Falcon 9 and more powerful Falcon Heavy rockets for customers that include Nasa, commercial satellite operators and the US military.

Musk founded the Hawthorne, California-based company in 2002.