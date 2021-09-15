Dubai: Dubai hosting in-person events shows signs of growing economic growth in the emirate, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the performance of the exhibition sector has resulted market growth and opened up new opportunities for Dubai. The emirate is partnering with multinational firms and major companies to contribute to the international effort and unlock new development avenues.
The Crown Prince said that Dubai has been able to create a safe platform for industry players to resume networking, sharing ideas and innovation and exploring partnerships. Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he visited ‘The Big 5’ exhibition, the region’s biggest construction industry event. The exhibition featured more than nine specialised exhibitions that attracted 1,200 exhibitors from 50 countries and 20 country pavilions.
Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the vital role played by the construction sector in driving sustainable development. He emphasised on adopting the latest technologies and using eco-friendly materials to ensure the sector has a positive impact on the environment while promoting growth and development.