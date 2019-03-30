The FCCI is collaborating with all departments concerned to tap fresh markets abroad

Sharjah: Recent stimulus packages have significantly contributed to growing the non-oil private sector across the country, according to the chief of the UAE Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a joint meeting of the FCCI General Secretariat and Directors of the Chambers of Commerce, Humaid Mohammad Bin Salim, FCCI Secretary-General, expected the non-oil private sector to exponentially grow during 2019.

“The FCCI is collaborating with all departments concerned to tap fresh markets abroad for the private sector, and to build up constructive partnerships that add value to the domestic economic,” he added.

The meeting addressed the latest business developments during Q1 2019 in terms of the investment incentives to be created by the FDI Law as well as the role of the economic committee established by the Chambers of Commerce in this respect.