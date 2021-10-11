Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), announced the launch of the Dubai Future Solutions, a global initiative featuring a series of challenges to create innovative solutions for improving people’s lives.
The $10 million initiative aims to bring together scientists, designers, inventors, universities, research centres, companies and startups from around the world to create a positive impact on people’s lives.
“We look forward to developing creative ideas and solutions to challenges facing key vital sectors in the world and accelerate the utilisation of technology in designing the future of these sectors,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “Our goal is being in the lead by increasing Dubai’s quality contributions on the global innovation landscape.”