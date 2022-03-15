Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its some of its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the US dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market.

The talks with China over yuan-priced oil contracts have been on and on for six years but have accelerated this year as the Saudis have grown increasingly unhappy with US security commitments to defend the kingdom, the people familiar with the matter said.

Forging alliance

China buys more than 25 per cent of the oil that Saudi Arabia exports. If priced in yuan, it would be a profound shift for Saudi Arabia to price even some of its roughly 6.2 million barrels of day of crude exports in anything other than dollars.

The majority of global oil sales—around 80 per cent —are done in dollars, and the Saudis have traded oil exclusively in dollars since 1974, in a deal with the Nixon administration that included security guarantees. China introduced yuan-priced oil contracts in 2018 as part of its efforts to make its currency tradable across the world, but they haven’t made a dent in the dollar’s dominance of the oil market.

In recent years, China has helped Saudi Arabia build its own ballistic missiles, consulted on a nuclear program and begun investing in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s pet projects, such as Neom.

US vs China

The US is now among the top oil producers in the world. It once imported 2 million barrels of Saudi crude a day in the early 1990s but those numbers have fallen to less than 500,000 barrels a day in December 2021, according to the US Energy Information.

By contrast, China’s oil imports have swelled over the last three decades, in line with its expanding economy. Saudi Arabia was China’s top crude supplier in 2021, selling at 1.76 million barrels a day, followed by Russia at 1.6 million barrels a day, according to data from China.

Contracting oil sales in a less stable currency could also undermine the Saudi government’s fiscal. The impact on the Saudi economy would likely depend on the quantity of oil sales involved and the price of oil. Some economists said moving away from dollar-denominated oil sales would diversify the kingdom’s revenue base and could eventually lead it to repeg the riyal to a basket of currencies, similar to Kuwait.

If it is (done) now at a time of strong oil prices, it would not be seen negatively. It would be more seen as deepening ties with China - Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank