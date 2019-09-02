Move comes a few days after Saudi Arabia created a new ministry for industry

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has named Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIF, as chairman of state oil giant Aramco, replacing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an unnamed Saudi official.

Rumayyan, a former investment banker, was appointed managing director of the Public Investment Fund in September 2015, after a serving as advisor at the royal court for a brief period before that. He joined Saudi Aramco’s board in 2016.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PIF declined to comment.

The move comes a few days after Saudi Arabia created a new ministry for industry and mineral resources, separating it from the kingdom’s colossal energy ministry, in a series of royal orders issued late on Friday.

The separation appears to diminish the sprawling authority of Falih, who retained control of the energy portfolio.