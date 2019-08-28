Move aimed to expand its services in the country

Grab is the leading ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia. Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab said Wednesday it will invest $500 million in Vietnam over the next five years to expand its services in the country.

Ride-hailing firm Grab announced on Wednesday it will invest $500 million in Vietnam over the next five years to expand its services in the Southeast Asian country.

The company will expand its transport, food and payments networks in the country, Grab said in a statement.

“This investment is a reflection of our redoubled commitment to Vietnam,” said Russell Cohen, Head of Regional Operations of Grab.