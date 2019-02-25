Dubai: UAE consumers will be treated to a whole month of discounts this coming March, as the government is set to launch the Gulf Consumer Protection Day.
The Ministry of Economy has announced that shoppers can expect to enjoy some price reductions when they shop at major retailers across the UAE.
The markdowns, ranging between 30 per cent and 70 per cent, will apply to electronics and food items during the month of March.
The rate of inflation in the UAE has been projected to ease to 2.5 per cent this year amid softening oil prices and rental declines.
The price reduction campaign is in line with the UAE's Year of Tolerance.