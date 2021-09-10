Dubai: The Umm Al Quwain boat-maker Gulf Craft is making more headway in Europe, as the rich make up their minds on which yacht to buy next. Gulf Craft has added eight new distributors across 12 countries in Europe, including key markets such as Germany and Spain. This is in addition to adding to its footprint in the US, Australia and the Middle East.
“This year has been exceptionally robust for us with a strong order book and the delivery of our Majesty 175 and other superyachts,” said Gulf Craft’s CEO, Talal Nasralla. “Every aspect of the build of our vessels - from design concept, engineering, build and beyond - happens under one roof. These enable us to deliver highly personalised boats that meet the aspirations of global yachting enthusiasts.”
Gulf Craft is showing off its bestseller, the Majesty 100, at the 2021 Cannes Yachting Festival, which play to its strengths in superyachts. The Majesty is the flagship brand of Gulf Craft and includes the Majesty 175 - the world’s largest composite production superyacht and scheduled to be handed over to its owner this month.
Gulf Craft, which has built more than 10,000 boats, also confirmed its membership in the Super Yacht Builders Association (SYBAss). The latter will work with Gulf Craft and regulatory bodies to ensure the rules THAT impact super-yachts take into account the unique nature of the vessels.