Dubai: The UAE’s legacy fresh juice brand, Barakat, is getting an image makeover.
It is after nearly 20 years that the brand is going through such an extensive transition, which will update its image and also give it more heft as it chases new consumers via online. Barakat has been operating since 1978.
“It is through extensive market research that we have seen the growing need for established home-grown brands to appeal to new demographics of consumers,” said Rashid Alabbar, member of the Board of Directors. “With a promising outlook, as well as big plans to continue to grow through e-commerce, we are confident in this new direction for the brand.”
Solid rather than spectacular
The Middle East and Africa fruit and vegetable juice market is projected to register a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 6.24 per cent between 2020-2025. The current average per capita consumption in the region is “comparatively lower than that of the developed regions” but “increasing at a quick pace”.
The entire GCC fruits and vegetable market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.6% during the same forecast.