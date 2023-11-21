Dubai: The 3-day Super Sale in November kicks off this weekend, promising discounts of up to 90 per cent off on over 500 brands across lifestyle, beauty, fashion, electronics and more.
What makes this week even more special for shoppers is that the three-day sale coincides with Black Friday deals in the UAE.
The 3-day Super Sale will be across malls in Dubai from November 24-26. However, Black Friday deals online have started today (November 21), with most campaigns going on until November 28.
In addition to discounts, many malls have promotional competitions as well. For instance, shoppers who spend Dh300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall or Festival Plaza for a chance to win Dh30,000 for the next shopping trip.
Online deals
Ahead of the upcoming Black Friday shopping phenomenon, retailers have major bargains for online shoppers in particular. You may find bigger savings online with the same brands, than in store.
We would suggest heading out to find what you need, and then check the online store. You may find additional discounts on there. Apart from these, Amazon, Noon and other e-commerce sites also have offers spanning the entire week.
The special deals are not limited to Dubai. For shoppers in Abu Dhabi, more than 27 malls will feature up to 80 per cent off as part of Abu Dhabi's 3-day Amazing Sale campaign from November 24-26.
The sale coincides with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Race Weekend, and marks the beginning of Abu Dhabi's winter shopping season.