Bengaluru: Qatar Investment Authority will invest Rs82.78 billion ($1 billion) in Reliance Industries’ retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures, at a pre-money equity value of Rs8.28 trillion, the companies said on Wednesday.
More to follow...
Reliance Retail has previously raised about Rs472.6 billion from various global investors
Bengaluru: Qatar Investment Authority will invest Rs82.78 billion ($1 billion) in Reliance Industries’ retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures, at a pre-money equity value of Rs8.28 trillion, the companies said on Wednesday.
More to follow...