Dubai: A new calendar of retail events in Dubai was announced on Monday, following the UAE’s shift to a Saturday-Sunday weekend.
The 2022 retail calendar is packed with a total of 17 festivals including citywide events, activations and experiences. The line-up includes the upcoming Spring and Summer collection launch, Ramadan in Dubai and Eid in Dubai, Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises, Dubai Fitness Challenge and much more, the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said.
The detailed schedule is as follows:
- Spring/Summer Collection launches: Throughout Q1 2022
- Ramadan in Dubai and Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Fitr): April 2 – May 8, 2022
- Dubai Food Festival: May 2-15, 2022
- 3-Day Super Sale: May 2022 (dates to be announced)
- Dubai Summer Surprises: July 1 – September 4, 2022
- Eid in Dubai (Eid Al Adha): July 10-17, 2022
- Back to School: August 8 –September 4, 2022
- Fall/Winter Collection launches: Throughout Q4 2022
- Dubai Home Festival: September 30 –October 13, 2022
- Dubai Fitness Challenge: October 29 –November 27, 2022
- Diwali in Dubai: October 14-28, 2022
- 3-Day Super Sale: November 2022 (dates to be announced)
“The ongoing success of Dubai Shopping Festival and our wider retail calendar is testament to the unwavering support we receive year after year from our partners and sponsors. DSF has now grown into an internationally acclaimed event that has raised the profile of Dubai as one of the best places to live in, work in and visit and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone involved in making the 27th edition truly memorable,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
“As we look ahead to the rest of the year, we have aligned our calendar of retail events to the new weekend dates in the UAE to support sustainable growth across the retail sector. This will also help us capitalise on the increased footfall we anticipate into Dubai as a result of aligning our calendar with that of many of our key inbound markets.”