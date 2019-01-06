Dubai: The latest community mall in Dubai has opened — this one built for Dh100 million and with 215,000 square feet of built-up. The Sapphire Mall is located at Dubai Industrial Park (DI), which is operated by the Tecom Group.
“We believe that community shopping centers play an important role in improving the quality of life of the people living within the destination,” said Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Managing Director of Dubai Industrial Park, in a statement. The industrial hub is in Jebel Ali and near the Maktoum Airport.
“In working closely with Sapphire Investments to develop, implement and maintain our sustainable strategy, we are confident that the new retail property will exceed expectations in meeting the growing demands of end users. The opening of the new mall serves our ambitious plans to position Dubai Industrial Park as a lucrative hub for business investment.”
Al Medina Hypermarket operates as the anchor store in the two-storey mall.
Sapphire Investments has previously carried out projects for companies in residential commercial developments.