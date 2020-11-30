Dubai: Bring on more special offers and discounts – nearly half of UAE shoppers are in the mood for such deals as COVID-19 keeps reshaping buying and spending habits. Nearly the same number will likely go for value-for-money buys in the coming days.
About 67 per cent of respondents in the survey commissioned by Al-Futtaim Malls said their household income has been impacted, resulting in a “decrease in disposable income for almost two-thirds of respondents”.
“The pandemic has brought new standards in consumer expectations of value and what they expect from retailers,” said Timothy Earnest, Group Director at Al-Futtaim Malls, which came out with its 'Festival Rewards' app last month. “This survey tells us that visitors want retailers to provide value, rewards and incentives.”
The survey, which is based on a poll of 1,000 residents, had 45 per cent suggets that spending on eating out was the main priority, with buying items for the house at 44 per cent and clothes with 43 per cent.
"Managing these cards could be a chore, as 62 per cent surveyed said that they forget to carry their loyalty or rewards cards to the places where they could use them," according to the poll.